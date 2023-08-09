Charles River: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. — WILMINGTON, Mass. — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $97 million.
The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.
Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.30 to $10.90 per share.
