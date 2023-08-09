The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Charles River: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 9, 2023 at 7:11 a.m. EDT

WILMINGTON, Mass. — WILMINGTON, Mass. — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $97 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.69 per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.30 to $10.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRL

Loading...