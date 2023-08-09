ChromaDex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES — ChromaDex Inc. (CDXC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its second quarter.
The natural products company posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.5 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.65. A year ago, they were trading at $1.92.
