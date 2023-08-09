Clean Energy Fuels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its second quarter.
The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.
The provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets posted revenue of $90.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.6 million.
