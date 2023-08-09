Clean Energy Fuels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.