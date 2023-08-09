The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Coeur Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 9, 2023 at 5:48 p.m. EDT

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.4 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $177.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.61. A year ago, they were trading at $3.18.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDE

Loading...