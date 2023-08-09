Coeur Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.4 million in its second quarter.
The silver mining company posted revenue of $177.2 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.61. A year ago, they were trading at $3.18.
