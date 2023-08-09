CS Disco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its second quarter.
The legal technology company posted revenue of $34.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, CS Disco said it expects revenue in the range of $33 million to $35 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $135 million to $145 million.
