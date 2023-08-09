Enhabit: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

DALLAS — DALLAS — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $74.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The provider of home health and hospice services posted revenue of $262.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $271.5 million.

Enhabit expects full-year earnings in the range of 28 cents to 46 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EHAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EHAB