Enhabit: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $74.4 million in its second quarter.
The provider of home health and hospice services posted revenue of $262.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $271.5 million.
Enhabit expects full-year earnings in the range of 28 cents to 46 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion.
