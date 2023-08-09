Excelerate Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $6 million.
The provider of floating liquified natural gas terminals posted revenue of $432.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255.7 million.
