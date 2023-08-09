First Advantage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $9.8 million.
The provider of background screening services posted revenue of $185.3 million in the period.
First Advantage expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.07 per share, with revenue in the range of $770 million to $810 million.
