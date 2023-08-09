The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
FTC Solar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 9, 2023 at 6:44 a.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The solar tracking systems maker posted revenue of $32.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, FTC Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $24 million to $34 million.

