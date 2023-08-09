FTC Solar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The solar tracking systems maker posted revenue of $32.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, FTC Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $24 million to $34 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTCI