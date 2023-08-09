FTC Solar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its second quarter.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.
The solar tracking systems maker posted revenue of $32.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.8 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, FTC Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $24 million to $34 million.
_____
