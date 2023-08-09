Geo Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $29.6 million.
The private prison operator posted revenue of $593.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $588.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Geo Group said it expects revenue in the range of $588 million to $603 million.
The company expects full-year revenue of $2.4 billion.
