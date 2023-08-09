The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Hecla Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 9, 2023 at 5:07 a.m. EDT

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho — COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The precious metals company posted revenue of $178.1 million in the period.

