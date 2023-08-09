Hecla Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho — COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its second quarter.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.
The precious metals company posted revenue of $178.1 million in the period.
