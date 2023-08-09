The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Illumina: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 9, 2023 at 4:32 p.m. EDT

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $234 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

Illumina expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to 90 cents per share.

