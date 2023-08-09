Illumina: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $234 million in its second quarter.
The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.
Illumina expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to 90 cents per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ILMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ILMN