Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 9, 2023 at 7:10 a.m. EDT

CARLSBAD, Calif. — CARLSBAD, Calif. — Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $85 million in its second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 94 cents per share.

The drug discovery and development company posted revenue of $188 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.8 million.

