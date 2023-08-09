The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Jack In The Box: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 9, 2023 at 8:40 a.m. EDT

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $29.2 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $396.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $393.5 million.

Jack In The Box expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.10 per share.

