Jack In The Box: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $29.2 million.
The burger chain posted revenue of $396.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $393.5 million.
Jack In The Box expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.10 per share.
