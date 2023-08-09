KLX Energy Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $11.4 million in its second quarter.
For the current quarter ending in September, KLX Energy Services said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million to $230 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $900 million to $950 million.
