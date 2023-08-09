Kodiak Gas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTGOMERY, Texas — MONTGOMERY, Texas — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $17.5 million.
The provider of oil and gas infrastructure services posted revenue of $203.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KGS