LifeStance Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45.5 million in its second quarter. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The outpatient mental health services provider posted revenue of $259.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $254.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, LifeStance Health said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $260 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion.

