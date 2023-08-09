The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Lions Gate: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 9, 2023 at 4:34 p.m. EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Wednesday reported a loss of $70.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The motion picture producer and distributor posted revenue of $908.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $893 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGF.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGF.A

