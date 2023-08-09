The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Nayax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 9, 2023 at 7:50 a.m. EDT

HERZLIYA, Israel — HERZLIYA, Israel — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.

The Herzliya, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The financial technology company posted revenue of $56.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.2 million.

Nayax expects full-year revenue in the range of $235 million to $240 million.

