Organogenesis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. — CANTON, Mass. — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.3 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.
The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $117.3 million in the period.
