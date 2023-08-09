The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Organogenesis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 9, 2023 at 4:44 p.m. EDT

CANTON, Mass. — CANTON, Mass. — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $117.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORGO

Loading...