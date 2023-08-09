The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Purple Innovation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 9, 2023 at 4:28 p.m. EDT

LEHI, Utah — LEHI, Utah — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $120.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129.7 million.

Purple Innovation expects full-year revenue in the range of $560 million to $590 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRPL

