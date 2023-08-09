Purple Innovation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah — LEHI, Utah — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.5 million in its second quarter.
The company posted revenue of $120.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129.7 million.
Purple Innovation expects full-year revenue in the range of $560 million to $590 million.
