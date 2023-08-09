Repay Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its second quarter.
The company posted revenue of $71.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68 million.
Repay Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $280 million to $288 million.
