Reynolds Consumer Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $66 million.
The company posted revenue of $940 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $936.6 million.
Reynolds Consumer Products expects full-year earnings to be $1.34 to $1.41 per share.
