The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Roblox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 9, 2023 at 8:07 a.m. EDT

SAN MATEO, Calif. — SAN MATEO, Calif. — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $282.8 million in its second quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The online gaming platform posted revenue of $680.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $780.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $785 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBLX

Loading...