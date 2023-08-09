Roblox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. — SAN MATEO, Calif. — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $282.8 million in its second quarter.
The online gaming platform posted revenue of $680.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $780.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $785 million.
