Sonos: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.6 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems posted revenue of $373.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $340.7 million.

Sonos expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONO