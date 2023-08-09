Sonos: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.
The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems posted revenue of $373.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $340.7 million.
Sonos expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion.
