Sonos: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 9, 2023 at 4:40 p.m. EDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems posted revenue of $373.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $340.7 million.

Sonos expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion.

