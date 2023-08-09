The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Stratasys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 9, 2023 at 7:47 a.m. EDT

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $159.8 million in the period.

Stratasys expects full-year earnings in the range of 12 cents to 24 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $630 million to $670 million.

