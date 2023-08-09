Target Hospitality: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $46.5 million.
The company posted revenue of $143.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.6 million.
Target Hospitality expects full-year revenue in the range of $550 million to $580 million.
