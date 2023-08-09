The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Target Hospitality: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 9, 2023 at 6:54 a.m. EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $46.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 44 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $143.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.6 million.

Target Hospitality expects full-year revenue in the range of $550 million to $580 million.

