Townsquare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. — PURCHASE, N.Y. — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter.
For the current quarter ending in September, Townsquare said it expects revenue in the range of $115 million to $117 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $470 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSQ