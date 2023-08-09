Valvoline: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. — LEXINGTON, Ky. — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $61.6 million.
The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $376.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $363.9 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVV