Vertex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its second quarter. The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $139.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Vertex said it expects revenue in the range of $141 million to $143 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $556 million to $562 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VERX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VERX