The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Vertex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 9, 2023 at 7:42 a.m. EDT

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its second quarter.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $139.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Vertex said it expects revenue in the range of $141 million to $143 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $556 million to $562 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VERX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VERX

Loading...