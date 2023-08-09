Vishay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. — MALVERN, Pa. — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $95 million.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $892.1 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $840 million to $880 million.
