Vishay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 9, 2023 at 7:44 a.m. EDT

MALVERN, Pa. — MALVERN, Pa. — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $95 million.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $892.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $840 million to $880 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSH

