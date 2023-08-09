Share Comment on this story Comment

Extreme and prolonged heat waves are becoming more frequent as the global climate warms. Unusually hot conditions across western North America, the Mediterranean and southern Asia this year have been exacerbated by changes in the jet streams. People may know these fast-flowing ribbons of air mainly as the reason it can be quicker to fly west to east than back on the same route. But the location, direction and speed of jet streams determine much of our weather. Scientists expect jet streams may become more unstable in the future, with large implications for our weather systems.

1. What are jet streams?

Jet streams are narrow currents of air that circle the Earth, reaching speeds of more than 200 miles (322 kilometers) per hour. There are many jet streams, but when people use the term, they’re usually referring to the four major ones: one each near the north and south poles, and two subtropical ones, closer to the equator. These four, running west to east, encircle the earth at an altitude of about 5 miles (9 kilometers) in the area known as the tropopause — between the lowest level of the earth’s atmosphere (the troposphere) and the cooler, higher level (the stratosphere).

2. Why do they exist?

Jet streams occur when air masses of different temperatures — and therefore different pressures — meet. Hotter air coming from the equator has more energy, so is at a higher pressure than the colder air from the polar regions. When two air masses that are at different pressures meet, it creates a flow of air from higher pressure to lower pressure, similar to when high pressure air flows out of a punctured balloon or bicycle tire. This is what creates a flow of air from south to north in the northern hemisphere — and in the opposite direction in the southern hemisphere. The force created by the earth’s rotation then pulls this air flow eastward, which is why jet streams run west to east.

3. How do jet streams impact weather?

They act as boundaries between different air masses, helping to steer weather systems such as storms and fronts. When jet streams get distorted, unusual weather patterns can emerge.

• When jet streams make big swings north or south, or slow down, they can produce omega-shaped curves. In a phenomenon known as blocking, areas of high pressure inside the curve can get locked in place for a long period. In the winter, this means persistent dry and cold weather. In the summer, it means dry and hot conditions, sometimes leading to what’s called a heat dome. In both seasons, the region along the omega-shaped curve will experience lower pressure and will likely be steadily wet and windy.

• When jet streams are slower and weaker, they are more susceptible to being deflected off their path by disruptive air masses coming off the land and ocean. When this happens, these rivers of wind can bend so much they split into two branches. These “double jet stream states” can perpetuate blocking, making it even more likely that weather will remain stuck in place for longer.

4. What heat waves been been linked to jet stream distortions?

A combination of the meandering, slowing and splitting of jet streams was a key driver in the heat waves in Europe in 2003, in Siberia in 2013 and in the extreme heat waves in North America, the Mediterranean and southern Asia in 2022 and 2023. A 2022 study published in Nature Communications found that double jet events explain almost all of the accelerated heat wave trend in western Europe and about 30% of it across the whole of the continent.

5. Are the distortions becoming more common?

The frequency of double jet events hasn’t changed much, according to the 2022 research. But these events are becoming longer lasting, which the study links to rapid warming of land areas in the Arctic region. Research indicates the polar front jet in the north may be weakening and becoming wavier as global warming accelerates. Scientists expect this to continue as the climate changes, leading to more persistent weather patterns. Additionally, while the air currents haven’t moved beyond their historical north-south bounds, some scientists think an abnormal latitude shift could happen within the next 40 years as the air and the water in the Arctic warms, pushing the polar jet stream in the north further toward the pole.

6. What are the risks?

A shift beyond historical norms is likely to lead to more buckling of the jet streams, bringing more stationary weather. This combined with excessive heating of the land or sea could mean events such as heat, drought and heavy rainfall could persist for much longer, with consequences for agriculture, water resources and infrastructure planning, posing challenges for communities and economies that rely on predictable weather conditions.

7. How do jet streams affect air travel?

They are thought to have caused at least one aviation accident. In 1947, the crew of an aircraft flying from Argentina to Chile may have been unaware they’d entered a jet stream flowing in the opposite direction. It’s thought that bad visibility combined with the force of the headwind confused them. Thinking they’d cleared the mountain tops, they started their descent and crashed into Mount Tupungato in the Argentine Andes. Today, pilots often use jet streams to save fuel, joining the currents where possible when flying west to east to make better time. This is why a flight from New York to London is quicker than the return flight.

8. When were jet streams discovered?

In the 1920s, Japanese meteorologist Wasaburo Oishi used weather balloons to track fast air currents near Mount Fuji. Later, American pilot Wiley Post, who became the first man to fly around the world solo in 1933, also noted their existence. The term “jet stream” was coined by German meteorologist Heinrich Seilkopf in a research paper in 1939. But it wasn’t until World War II that pilots consistently noticed strong tailwinds when flying at high altitudes from west to east.

--With assistance from Brian K. Sullivan.

