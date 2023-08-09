Share Comment on this story Comment

This is a very short history of a long-lived, very vexing problem. We’ll get into it through an Argentine general from the 1970s, a Franciscan friar born in the late 13th century and Ron DeSantis. And it will be the medieval monk who’ll provide the sharpest take on our ongoing culture wars.

For those who may not know him, DeSantis is the Republican governor of Florida who’s been waging a culture war on the Walt Disney Co. and others, yet somehow drawing lots of fresh investment as well as new residents to his state. He is also running to be his party’s presidential nominee. Still a far second to Donald Trump in GOP popularity, he’s taken to employing the kind of inflammatory rhetoric that passes for political discourse these days. For example: “We’re going to have all these deep state people, you know, we’re going to start slitting throats on day one and be ready to go.” It’s the sort of language for which Trump has been applauded. (“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”)

The Argentine general is Acdel Vilas, who died in 2010. Like many of his compatriots in the 1970s, Vilas believed that his country was in the middle of a “guerra cultural” — cultural war — against insidious forces that had to be suppressed by the military junta that seized power in a March 1976 coup d’état. In an August 1977 speech — transcribed by my friend Uki Goñi, author of The Real Odessa: Smuggling the Nazis to Peron’s Argentina, but then a young reporter for the Buenos Aires Herald — Vilas was explicit about its nature: “Argentina’s cultural war is part of a Third World War, a process of dissolution at work in Western civilization for the past five centuries.” And that subversion, Vilas explained, had been “initiated by the degraded scholasticism” of a Franciscan monk named William, born in 1287, in the parish of Ockham in Surrey, a 20-minute drive from the town of Woking, just outside London.

Friar William is most famous for what we now call Ockham’s Razor.(1) According to this principle, if there are two (or more) similar explanations for a phenomenon, you cut to the one that is simplest and most parsimonious — more than likely with the least number of references to metaphysics or things that would themselves need complicated rationalizations. A bat is a bat, for example, not the embodiment of some kind of eternal essence of battiness. It’s a method of thinking that’s key to scientific hypothesis and research. But what really pricked Vilas was that Ockham had also set forth pioneering arguments for the separation of church and state. Those arose as the Franciscan defended his order’s vow of poverty against Pope John XXII.

The monk believed he and his fellow friars were following Jesus’s teachings (“o and sell your possessions and give to the poor”) by sharing everything from a common purse — what we might now call communism. John XXII wanted to enforce a strict definition of property and ownership based on Roman law. (2) William declared John a heretic for his unbiblical interpretations. In turn, as pope (and the richest man in Europe), John issued a bull declaring the Franciscan vision of poverty (and property) heresy, its propagation forbidden in all of Christendom. No prize for guessing who won. When it was clear the Franciscans wouldn’t be vindicated, William fled the papal court — where he had been summoned to defend himself — and headed to safety in territory held by the Holy Roman Emperor, the pope’s rival for hegemony in western Europe. He died an exile in Bavaria.

In the process of making his arguments, however, William had envisioned an ideal world where, effectively, the pope was simply theologian-in-chief, not permitted to mete civil punishments or rewards. That should be a secular responsibility, he said. (3)It was a germ of a concept that stuck in the Western political imagination and slowly spread.

More than 500 years after the debate, people like General Vilas still saw it as the ideological first-mover that would lead to the Reformation and, more importantly, the French Revolution, which nationalized church property in France and gave impetus to a long era of ungodliness. This ranged from the rise of the Italian nation (and consequent disintegration of the Papal States) to Otto von Bismarck’s late 19th century kulturkampf (culture war) against Catholic influence in a newly unified Germany to the proliferation of communist cells that the Vilas junta saw as a threat to the way God meant things to work in 20th century Argentina.

As history has recorded (and as my friend Uki recently summarized in a lecture at London University), Vilas and fellow generals went after those perceived agents of revolution with an inquisitorial efficiency that resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and disappearances. After the fall of the junta in 1983, Vilas was himself accused of crimes against humanity but, between political machinations, legal feints and apparent dementia, died before he could be put on trial.

Today, it’s both outlandish and outdated to expect governments to be blessed and empowered by the Catholic Church. Indeed, the current pope — whose name was inspired by St. Francis — has abjured the legacy of the junta and issued something like an apology for his failure to be more active in opposing the military regime while he was a prelate in his native Argentina. But the atavistic idea of a divinely approved, if not appointed, government remains attractive for millions of people even without a specific church or religious organization as an active accomplice. Its appeal is at the heart of many populist movements and culture wars roiling the US, the UK and Europe.

DeSantis and Trump may defend their language as rhetorical: metaphor and hyperbole in the heat of their campaigns. But many members of their audience could take them literally. Argentina’s generals stoked fear and anger in much the same way. DeSantis may yet change tack. On Tuesday, he replaced his campaign manager.

In any case, let’s call out battiness for what it is when we hear it. Nip it in the bud while we have the time.

(1) He was also the inspiration for the detective monk who was the protagonist of Umberto Eco’s novel The Name of the Rose.

(2) The Franciscans assigned ownership of their vast holdings to the church with the Pope as its head. John XXII’s idea of ownership as the Roman concept of dominium, where there was little distinction between owner and user -- and an owner had absolute power over the object or property owned (e.g. the master-slave relationship). The Pope may have seen the Franciscan idea of “communist” holdings as a long-term threat to the papacy’s worldly possessions.

(3) William said it was the responsibility of kings and especially the Holy Roman Emperor, who was a patron of the Franciscans and a rival of the Pope for power in Western Europe.

