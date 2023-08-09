Share Comment on this story Comment

As major cities across the US dealt with increases in gun violence in the wake of the pandemic, some local leaders petitioned the federal government for action. President Joe Biden announced new rules in 2022 meant to crack down on so-called ghost guns, prompting legal challenges. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight 1. What are ghost guns?

They’re unregistered guns typically assembled from a kit, or 3D-printed based on instructions purchased on the internet or at a gun show. Because they lack the serial numbers required to be stamped on complete weapons, it’s impossible to find out where they originated. Under current rules, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) doesn’t consider them firearms, meaning they aren’t subject to the restrictions placed on weapons sales, including the requirement that buyers undergo a background check. But once they’re assembled — a process that can take as little as 15 minutes, according to sellers — ghost guns operate exactly like regular guns.

2. How big of a problem are they?

The Justice Department says more than 23,000 firearms without serial numbers were reported recovered by law enforcement from potential crime scenes from 2016 to 2020. An estimated 2,500 ghost guns have been linked to criminal activity from 2010 to April 2020, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy organization. (The group, which advocates for universal background checks and gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP.) By all accounts, ghost guns represent only a fraction of the estimated 393 million guns owned in the US or of the 7 million guns that were manufactured legally in 2019. But advocates say stopping ghost gun sales is an issue of growing urgency. Of the online sellers of ghost guns operating in 2020, Everytown estimated that almost 70% emerged after 2014.

3. What did Biden do?

On April 11, 2022, he announced new federal rules that would bring the purchasing process for these kits in line with the regulations for purchasing traditional guns, by expanding the definition of a firearm to include unfinished parts, like the frame of a handgun or the receiver of a long gun. That meant sellers would need to run background checks and include serial numbers on the gun kits. The rules took effect in August 2022, and the ATF issued guidance on enforcement in December.

4. What’s happened since then?

In July of this year, a federal judge in Texas, ruling in a case brought by a collection of manufacturers, dealers, individuals and gun-rights groups, struck down the regulation. A kit of weapon parts, he ruled, doesn’t constitute a firearm. The Biden administration appealed that decision. The Supreme Court, in an emergency order on Aug. 8, said the federal government can continue enforcing the regulation for now.

