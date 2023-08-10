Business Highlights: Consumer inflation easing its grip, OxyContin maker bankruptcy deal blocked

Share Comment on this story Comment

___ From eggs to electronics to used cars, consumer inflation eased its grip on US households in July Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight WASHINGTON — Inflation in the United States edged up in July after 12 straight months of declines. But excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation matched the smallest monthly rise in nearly two years, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have continued to slow price increases. The inflation data showed that overall consumer prices rose 3.2% from a year earlier. That was up from a 3% annual rise in June, which was the lowest rate in more than two years. The latest figure remained far below last year’s peak of 9.1%, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

Supreme Court blocks, for now, OxyContin maker bankruptcy deal that would shield Sacklers

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The justices on Thursday agreed to a Biden administration request to put the brakes on an agreement reached last year with state and local governments. In addition, the high court will hear arguments before the end of the year over whether the settlement can proceed. The deal would allow the company to emerge from bankruptcy as a different entity, with its profits used to fight the opioid epidemic. Members of the Sackler family would contribute up to $6 billion. But a key component of the agreement would shield them from lawsuits.

2 robotaxi services seeking to bypass safety concerns and expand in San Francisco face pivotal vote

SAN FRANCISCO — California regulators are poised to decide whether two rival robotaxi services can provide around-the-clock rides throughout San Francisco. The decision comes as recurring incidents have caused the driverless vehicles to block traffic or imperil public safety in the city. The expansions sought by robotaxi services Cruise and Waymo are up for a vote scheduled for Thursday. If approved by state regulators, San Francisco will become the first major U.S. city with two fleets of driverless vehicles competing for passengers against ride-hailing and taxi services dependent on humans to operate the cars. It’s a distinction San Francisco officials don’t want, largely because of the headaches the robotaxis have been causing during their testing phase.

Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu services and vows crackdown on password sharing

BURBANK, Calif. — Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year. The increases will raise the monthly cost of ad-free Disney+ by $3, or roughly 27%, to almost $14, and of ad-free Hulu by 20% to $18. Disney reported narrower losses on its Disney+ streaming platform in the quarter but said it shed Disney+ subscribers for the second quarter in a row. Disney is in the middle of a “strategic reorganization″ aimed at saving $5.5 billion across the company.

Stock market today: Wall Street swings after inflation data, ends little changed

NEW YORK — Stocks swung through shaky trading following the latest update on inflation across the U.S., only to end up roughly where they started. The S&P 500 edged up by less than 0.1% Thursday. It was just the second winning day for the index in the last eight, but it had been up 1.3% in the morning before rattling between small gains and losses. The Dow gained 52 points, and the Nasdaq added 0.1%. The inflation report bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve’s campaign to grind down inflation is making progress and that it won’t raise interest rates at its next meeting, at the least.

Number of Americans applying for jobless aid rises, but not enough to cause concern

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits jumped last week, but not enough to cause concern about a still-strong U.S. labor market. U.S. applications for unemployment benefits rose by 21,000 to 248,000 for the week ending August 5, from 227,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s the most in five weeks. The four-week moving average of claims, a less volatile reading, ticked up by 2,750 to 228,250. Jobless claim applications are seen as a proxy for the number of layoffs in a given week. Overall, 1.68 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended July 29.

Big fashion is getting bigger. Parent of Coach will buy Versace owner Capri in $8.5 billion deal

NEW YORK — Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner of fashion brands including Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, Capri Holdings. The approximately $8.5 billion deal will strengthen Tapestry’s foothold in the luxury space as it looks to take on fierce competition. Companies in the U.S. have been banding together as they look to match up better against European rivals such as LVMH and Kering.

Twitter-turned-X CEO Linda Yaccarino focuses on winning back big brands on Elon Musk’s platform

NEW YORK — The new CEO of the company formerly known as Twitter says she’s spent much of the past eight weeks trying to get big brands back to advertising on the social media platform that’s been in upheaval since it was bought last year by Elon Musk. X Corp. CEO Linda Yaccarino said Thursday on CNBC that she been focused on talking with brands like Coca Cola, Visa and State Farm. She says her role and Musk’s are clearly defined, with Musk leading on ideas and Yaccarino bringing them to market for customers.

Fund sued over grant program for Black women enlists prominent civil rights attorneys to fight back

NEW YORK — Attorneys for an Atlanta-based venture capital firm being sued over a grant program investing in Black women have vowed to fight back against the lawsuit calling it misguided and frivolous. At a New York news conference the attorneys also announced prominent civil rights lawyers, including Ben Crump, would join the defense team. The lawsuit was brought by a nonprofit founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum. The complaint could be a test case, as the battle over considerations on race shifts to the workplace. Blum’s group, American Alliance For Equal Rights, is arguing that the grants the firm awards to Black women entrepreneurs violate U.S. law that prohibits racial discrimination in contracts.

Las Vegas food service workers demanding better pay and benefits are set to rally on the Strip

LAS VEGAS — Food service workers at a Las Vegas Strip arena who want higher pay and better benefits are set to rally on the famed tourist corridor. The gathering is scheduled for Thursday evening. It highlights the Culinary Workers Union’s ongoing contract negotiations with Levy Premium Food Service. The union says 200 servers, dishwashers, cooks and bartenders who work at T-Mobile Arena on the Strip have been locked in negotiations with Levy for a year. Levy said in a statement it was discouraged by the union’s decision to rally but looks forward to reaching a fair contract with its employees.

The S&P 500 rose 1.12 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,468.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 52.79 points, or 0.2%, to 35,176.15. The Nasdaq composite added 15.97 points, or 0.1%, to 13,737.99. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.15 points, or 0.4%, to 1,922.62.