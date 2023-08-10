Share Comment on this story Comment

Recent reports about a possible link between certain heartburn medications and dementia have revived concerns that the medications may increase the risk of an ailment far more serious than the one they aim to relieve. While the threat of dementia is frightening, the connection to the use of the drugs, known as proton pump inhibitors, is far from proven and needs more careful study.

1. What is heartburn?

Millions of people every year have either sporadic or chronic symptoms of heartburn that can range from mild discomfort to a radiating burn behind the breastbone that’s painful enough to persuade some that they’re having a heart attack. Heartburn occurs when powerful digestive acid leaks out of a valve at the top of the stomach into the esophagus, a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD; it’s most common after meals, when lying down at night, or after eating spicy or acidic food. While individual episodes aren’t that dangerous, chronic heartburn can damage the esophagus in ways that make people more susceptible to cancer. But the discomfort alone is enough to prompt many sufferers to seek treatment.

2. What are proton pump inhibitors?

PPIs, which include products such as Procter & Gamble Co.’s Prilosec and Nexium, made by AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc., are among the most potent drugs for treating heartburn. They work by reducing the amount of acid made by the stomach. So-called H2 blockers, such as Pepcid, function the same way. But whereas H2 blockers obstruct cellular receptors for histamine, an immune chemical that sets off acid production, PPIs slow the secretion of gastric acid through a separate pathway. People often turn to these drugs after trying over-the-counter antacids like Tums, Alka-Seltzer and Rolaids. These tablets are made from calcium carbonate, and they work by directly neutralizing stomach acid. On the plus side, they can increase calcium intake in people at risk of bone degeneration. But they carry some mild risks — dentists say that taking them regularly can degrade teeth, and they sometimes have other gastric side effects like constipation.

3. What are some of the theoretical risks of PPIs?

Over the years, various studies have linked PPIs to an increased risk of fractures, pneumonia, gastrointestinal infections and vitamin deficiencies — none of these are absolutely conclusive. Researchers also have looked at the potential link to dementia. Various studies have been published, some finding a potential link and others finding no association. For example, a study published in 2016 in the journal JAMA Neurology examined medical claims from more than 73,000 people without dementia who were aged 75 and older. Those who took PPIs had a greater chance of developing the condition than people not taking the drugs. However, a study published in June of data from nearly 19,000 people aged 65 and older in the US and Australia found no increase in dementia or cognitive decline among people using either PPIs or H2 blockers.

4. Why is there increased attention to the topic now?

A study was published Aug. 9 in the journal Neurology that examined data collected as part of earlier research on heart disease in people 45 and older. Among the topics the heart disease study looked at were the use of drugs, including PPIs, and dementia diagnosis. In the Neurology study, people who had used PPIs for more than 4.4 years had a 33% greater risk of developing dementia than those who had never taken them.

5. Why would drugs that decrease stomach acid affect your brain?

That’s a good question and the answers aren’t clear. In experiments in mice, the drugs have been associated with higher levels of beta amyloid, an abnormal protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Other research has indicated that the drugs lower levels of vitamin B12, which can impair thinking and memory.

6. How strong is the evidence of a link?

CNN reported that the senior author of the study, Kamakshi Lakshminarayan, a neurologist at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health in Minneapolis, said in an email, “This study does not prove that acid reflux drugs cause dementia.” He added, “More research is needed to confirm our findings in other large study groups and understand the possible link between long-term proton pump inhibitor use and higher risk of dementia.”

