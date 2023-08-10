Affimed N.V.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HEIDELBERG, Germany — HEIDELBERG, Germany — Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $32 million in its second quarter.
The drug developer posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.8 million.
The company’s shares closed at 56 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.24.
