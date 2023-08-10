Airgain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its second quarter.
The antenna products developer posted revenue of $15.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Airgain expects its per-share loss to be 2 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $13.3 million to $14.8 million for the fiscal third quarter.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.66. A year ago, they were trading at $7.88.
