Airgain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its second quarter. The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The antenna products developer posted revenue of $15.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Airgain expects its per-share loss to be 2 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $13.3 million to $14.8 million for the fiscal third quarter.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.66. A year ago, they were trading at $7.88.

