Alibaba: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG — HONG KONG — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.74 billion.
The online retailer posted revenue of $32.29 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.79 billion.
Alibaba shares have risen roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 4% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BABA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BABA