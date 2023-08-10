The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Alibaba: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 10, 2023 at 6:37 a.m. EDT

HONG KONG — HONG KONG — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.74 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had profit of $1.83. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.40 per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $32.29 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.79 billion.

Alibaba shares have risen roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BABA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BABA

Loading...