Amprius: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2023 at 4:46 p.m. EDT

FREMONT, Calif. — FREMONT, Calif. — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $9.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The battery maker posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $483,000.

Amprius shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year.

