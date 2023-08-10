Applied Industrial Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND — CLEVELAND — Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $92.2 million.
Applied Industrial Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $8.80 to $9.55 per share.
Applied Industrial Technologies shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 37% in the last 12 months.
