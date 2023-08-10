The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Aveanna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2023 at 6:46 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $25.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The home health care services provider posted revenue of $471.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $453.2 million.

Aveanna expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $1.76. A year ago, they were trading at $2.24.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVAH

