Boardwalk Real Estate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta — CALGARY, Alberta — Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The Calgary, Alberta-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $33.2 million, or 66 cents per share, in the period. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $172.9 million, or $3.78 per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns residential communities, based in Calgary, Alberta, posted revenue of $99.9 million in the period.

The company’s shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $47.94, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.

