Consolidated Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands — Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $7.3 million.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.
The developer and operator of desalination plants posted revenue of $44.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.3 million.
