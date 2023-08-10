Consolidated Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands — Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $7.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The developer and operator of desalination plants posted revenue of $44.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.3 million.

