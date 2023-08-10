The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
CyberArk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2023 at 7:13 a.m. EDT

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Petach-Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts posted revenue of $175.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, CyberArk expects its per-share earnings to range from 19 cents to 27 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $181.5 million to $186.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

CyberArk expects full-year earnings in the range of 44 cents to 63 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $726 million to $736 million.

