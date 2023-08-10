HanesBrands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, HanesBrands expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

HanesBrands expects full-year earnings in the range of 16 cents to 30 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion.

