HanesBrands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its second quarter.
The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, HanesBrands expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 13 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion for the fiscal third quarter.
HanesBrands expects full-year earnings in the range of 16 cents to 30 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion.
