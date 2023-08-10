The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Krispy Kreme: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2023 at 6:57 a.m. EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $223,000.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The doughnut wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $408.9 million in the period, which also met Street forecasts.

Krispy Kreme expects full-year earnings in the range of 31 cents to 34 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion.

