Primo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. — Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) on Thursday reported net income of $21.3 million in its second quarter.
For the current quarter ending in September, Primo said it expects revenue in the range of $612 million to $632 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion.
