Primo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2023 at 6:54 a.m. EDT

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. — Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) on Thursday reported net income of $21.3 million in its second quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 24 cents per share.

The maker of pure-play water solutions posted revenue of $593.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $586.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Primo said it expects revenue in the range of $612 million to $632 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion.

