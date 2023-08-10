Savers Value: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. — BELLEVUE, Wash. — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.1 million.
The retailer of second-hand merchandise posted revenue of $379.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.6 million.
Savers Value expects full-year revenue of $1.51 billion.
