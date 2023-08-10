The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Senseonics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2023 at 5:43 p.m. EDT

GERMANTOWN, Md. — GERMANTOWN, Md. — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 million.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $20 million to $24 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

