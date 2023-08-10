Senseonics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. — GERMANTOWN, Md. — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.4 million in its second quarter.
The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 million.
Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $20 million to $24 million.
